News stand: Scots gran trapped in US, ScotRail's fares rise
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Wednesday, January 2.
Daily Record - Trapped: Scots gran Elizabeth has been stranded in America for 11 years after divorce left her in immigration limbo.
The Herald - Late trains, bad service ... yet still ScotRail's fares go up.
The Press and Journal - 'Understaffing of Coastguard a risk to lives'.
The Guardian - Landlords 'rip off' councils with £1bn bill for homeless.
The Courier - Injured man dies after Dundee city centre incident.
The Independent - Man held by terror police after Manchester attack.
