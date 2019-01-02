News stand: Scots gran trapped in US, ScotRail's fares rise

Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Wednesday, January 2.

News stand: 02/01/19.

Daily Record - Trapped: Scots gran Elizabeth has been stranded in America for 11 years after divorce left her in immigration limbo.

The Herald - Late trains, bad service ... yet still ScotRail's fares go up.

The Press and Journal - 'Understaffing of Coastguard a risk to lives'.

The Guardian - Landlords 'rip off' councils with £1bn bill for homeless.

The Courier - Injured man dies after Dundee city centre incident.

The Independent - Man held by terror police after Manchester attack.

