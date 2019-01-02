  • STV
  • MySTV

'Rip off' ScotRail fares condemned as ticket prices rise

STV

The price hike has been criticised amid the train company's falling performance levels.

Fare rise: Average of 2.8% increase.
Fare rise: Average of 2.8% increase. PA

The introduction of a 2.8% increase in average train fares in Scotland has been criticised amid falling performance levels.

Peak-time season tickets and anytime day tickets in Scotland have been increased by 3.2%, while the capped rise of off-peak fares is 2.2%.

ScotRail said the price hike is below the UK average of 3.1% and comes as the operator invests "millions of pounds to build the best railway Scotland has ever had".

But the rise comes at a challenging time for the train operator as cancellations throughout November and December breached required performance targets, prompting the Scottish Government to demand ScotRail publishes a plan on how it will improve.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "While any fare increase is unwelcome, calls for a fares freeze underestimate the impact of these on the public purse.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1434205-scotrail-users-face-price-hikes-this-week-as-fares-rise/ | default

"The average fares increases in Scotland (2.8%) are lower than England and Wales (3.1%).

"Two-thirds of the cost of running the railway is already met through Scottish Government subsidy, with the remainder through rail passenger revenues.

"Any change to rail fares could therefore have a significant impact on the taxpayer.

"ScotRail accept that their performance has not been good enough recently, and the issue of a remedial notice demonstrates ministers have made clear the need for robust improvement.

"Underlying reasons, such as late delivery of rolling stock impacting on staff training and the now resolved industrial action, are already well-documented.

"While some are resolved and staff recruitment is ongoing, it is clear further action is required to address this immediately.

"Many delays are due to infrastructure issues which are the responsibility Network Rail, which remains the responsibility of the UK Government.

"Devolution of Network Rail's activities to Scotland would allow us to take further action to improve services."

Branding the increase a "rip off", Scottish Labour transport spokesman Colin Smyth said: "Commuters are now being forced to pay more for train services which are plagued by delays, cancellations and overcrowding.

"Thousands of working people may now be priced out from travelling on Scotland's railways alongside their children with the Kids Go Free also now scrapped.

'It's high time working people stopped having to pay such excessive fares to simply line the pockets of private companies.'
Transport Scotland spokesman

"Across the country this fare rise will cripple commuters, with annual season tickets on some routes now costing well in excess of £4000.

"It's high time working people stopped having to pay such excessive fares to simply line the pockets of private companies."

Rail fare increases across Britain were announced by industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), and are regulated by the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments. Scottish Greens transport spokesman John Finnie said: "It's wrong to ask rail passengers to pay a significantly increased fare for a poor service as too often we suffer delayed, cancelled and overcrowded trains.

"Rail commuters will continue to be treated as an afterthought while the Scottish Government's transport spending remains focused on new roads.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1434052-scotrail-to-be-quizzed-over-falling-performance-levels/ | default

"It's disappointing that SNP MSPs joined with Tories to reject the call to speed up the process of bringing about a public sector bid for the ScotRail franchise. Public ownership of this public service can't come soon enough."

A ScotRail spokesman said: "85% of our revenue comes from fares set by the Scottish Government, which decides how much our customers pay.

"We are investing millions of pounds to build the best railway Scotland has ever had."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.