  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish wildlife faces climate change catastrophe

STV

Threatened species include capercaillie, dolphins and freshwater salmon.

Capercaillie: Under threat from habitat destruction.
Capercaillie: Under threat from habitat destruction. (c) RSPB

Some of Scotland's most famous wildlife could disappear unless major action is taken on climate change, a new report has warned.

Rising sea temperatures could mean cold water species, such as the white beaked dolphin, are "at risk of being lost from our waters".

Meanwhile Scotland's "world-renowned salmon rivers may lose more fish as water temperatures rise and summer water levels decline", the report, produced by WWF Scotland and Scottish Environment LINK, added.

Capercaillie and freshwater pearl mussels are among the other species most at risk, according to the report.

The study examined the impact climate change could have on different species and habitats, and it warned "immediate and substantial action is clearly required to prevent catastrophic damage".

The Scottish Government is already bringing forward new legislation which will commit the country to reducing harmful emissions by 90% by 2050 - up from the previous target of 80%.

While ministers insist this is at the "limit of feasibility", environmental campaigners say the targets set in the Climate Change Bill do not go far enough, demanding a 100% reduction in emissions - known as a "net zero" target.

'Scotland is rightly proud of its diverse and unique flora and fauna, but we need to wake up to the fact it is increasingly under threat from climate change'
Sam Gardner, WWF Scotland

Dr Sam Gardner, acting director at WWF Scotland, said: "Nature is on the frontline of climate change. Even small increases in temperature threaten many of the plants and animals that give Scotland its iconic landscapes, but that we also depend on for food and pollination.

"That's why it's so important the Climate Change Bill currently going through the Scottish Parliament is strengthened to ensure that within a generation, we end our role in climate change entirely.

"Scotland is rightly proud of its diverse and unique flora and fauna, but we need to wake up to the fact it is increasingly under threat from climate change.

"It's not just polar bears that are under threat, but our beloved Scottish species and habitats too."

The report warned snow bunting - a tiny bird weighing no more than a golf ball which is already amongst the rarest birds in the UK - could be impacted if climate change results in a reduction of suitable habitats for the species.

Capercaillie could lose 59% of their suitable habitat if temperatures rise by 0.7C - but a higher rise of 1.9C by the 2050s could see it lose 99% of its potential space.

The report said: "Given the already precarious state of the Scottish capercaillie population, the outlook for this species is not promising under these conditions."

Meanwhile a rise in temperature in the shallower waters of Scotland's coastal shelves "could potentially lead to dramatic reductions in populations of species such as white-beaked dolphins, which need both cool and relatively shallow water".

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1409323-government-publishes-ambitious-climate-change-plan/ | default

The report went on to state that higher water temperatures could be "lethal" for some types of fish, including Atlantic salmon, trout and Arctic charr - while a smaller rise in temperature could reduce growth and egg survival rates for them.

In addition, some of Scotland's "most iconic habitats, including our peatlands, uplands, coastal machair and oak woodlands, have been identified as particularly vulnerable to climate change".

The study warned: "Climate change will accelerate the already rapid rate of decline of our biodiversity, resulting in the loss of species and a disruption to the ecosystem services on which we depend."

Craig Macadam, vice-chair of Scottish Environment LINK, said: "From peatlands to pearl mussels, Scotland is home to many globally significant species and habitats. With these wildlife treasures comes an international responsibility to protect them for future generations.

"We need to give our species and habitats a fighting chance to adapt to climate change. It is important that we restore the health of our nature and improve its resilience to climate change impacts.

"We therefore need to set ambitious targets within the Climate Change Bill, including ensuring that Scotland ends its contribution to climate change, and backs these up with action to secure the future of Scotland's wildlife."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said ministers are "committed to protecting our unique and diverse habitats and species", and Scotland is "leading the way with its work to protect and increase biodiversity".

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.