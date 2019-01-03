News stand: Billy Connolly's health, defence budget cost
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Thursday, January 2.
Daily Record: Billy my life's slipping away.. i'm near the end.
The National: Cost of trident could 'sink' UK defence budget.
The Scotsman: Corbyn ignores People's Vote calls from Labour members.
The Times (Scotland): Universities face credit crunch as debt spirals.
Press and Journal: Under-pressure teachers forced out of classroom.
The Guardian: Corbyn defies Labour calls to seek second referendum.
