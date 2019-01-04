News stand: Year-long wait for patients, ScotRail fare row
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Friday, January 4.
The Times - Doctors tell parents to cut children's screen time.
The National - Aberdeen Tories look to ditch Brexiteer MP.
Evening Times - 'I wanted Ben's heart in the right place.'
The Press and Journal - Patients made to wait years for treatment.
The Herald - Hundreds wait more than a year for hospital treatment.
The Guardian - Police put 1000 officers on standby for Brexit chaos in Northern Ireland.
