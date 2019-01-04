Winds of up to 75mph set to batter parts of Scotland

A yellow warning has been issued for areas including the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Wind: Gusts of up to 75mph expected.

Winds of up to 75mph are set to batter parts of Scotland early next week.

A yellow warning has been issued for areas including the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire for Monday and Tuesday.

The gusts are expected to cause travel disruption and power failures from noon on Monday until 3pm on Tuesday.

STV Weather presenter Sean Batty warned the winds could lead to some coastal flooding.

Sean said: "A deep low pressure system has developed in the Atlantic and will swing its way towards Scotland on Monday and Tuesday.

"A low pressure system will bring strong gusty winds in the north and north-east.

"The strongest will affect the Northern Isles, north Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and the Western Isles.

"The new moon occurs on Sunday which will make tides higher than normal.

"With waves being picked up by the strong winds, we can expect waves to overtop sea walls which could lead to minor coastal flooding."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.