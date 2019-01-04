Man 'murdered during fight' near shopping centre named

Brian Fox was said to have been killed at Nethergate, Dundee, on New Year's Day.

Dundee: Three people are due in court.

A man who was allegedly murdered near a shopping centre has been named.

Brian Fox was said to have been killed next to the Overgate Shopping Centre at Nethergate, Dundee, on New Year's Day.

The 62-year-old, from Dundee, was taken to Ninewells Hospital but later died from his injuries.

Two men, aged 19 and 24, have been charged in relation to the alleged murder.

Death: Street cordoned off by police.

A 21-year-old woman has been held over a number of alleged assaults linked to the same incident.

They are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.

Inspector Ross Fitzgerald said: "Mr Fox's next of kin have been updated and our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.

"We are grateful to the community for its support while enquiries were carried out."

