Police search docks in bid to find missing 90-year-old man

Great-grandfather of five, William Scott, was last seen in Edinburgh on December 11.

Search: Hunt for William Scott at Leith Docks.

Police are searching a river and docks in a bid to find a 90-year-old man who has been missing for almost a month.

Great-grandfather of five, William Scott, was last seen passing the Finn and Bear pub at the Leith Shore in Edinburgh on Tuesday, December 11.

Officers were spotted searching the water at Leith Docks on Friday near to where the pensioner was last spotted 25 days ago.

Missing: Great grandfather. Police Scotland

Mr Scott is white, 5ft 1in and is balding with white hair to the back and sides.

He regularly wears glasses and was last seen wearing a navy jacket, grey trousers and a dark flat cap.

His family have been expressing their concern at his disappearance on social media.

Docks: Officers were spotted searching the water.

Mr Scott's granddaughter Lauren recently wrote on Twitter: "I'm dreading new year. I don't want to head in to a new year not knowing where my Grampa is.

"It will feel like we're leaving him behind, that he's being forgotten."

His granddaughter, Charlotte Gibson, told STV News last month: "My grandpa's a very caring and thoughtful person who's the type at 90-years-old he'll still go round his neighbours and see who needs milk and bread and offer to clean their windows.

"He's very active and he's got a big heart.

"It's been hard for the family. We have a small but close family, and he's very much the centre of it.

"There's five grandchildren that have their Christmas cards for him and things, and are starting to wonder a wee bit now about 'where's grandpa' and when are we going to see him again."

