Calls for supermarkets to have local produce aisles

Scottish Conservatives believe local produce should be highlighted in stores.

Fresh: Scottish Tories wants local produce to be highlighted in supermarkets. PA

Supermarkets should have dedicated shelves and aisles for goods created in their local area, the Scottish Conservatives have said.

Shops would be able to point customers to fresh food and drink made locally, supporting nearby smaller firms in the process, according to the party.

Brian Whittle, the Scottish Conservative's wellbeing and sport spokesman argued it would be a straightforward change for supermarkets to make, expanding options for customers and encouraging healthier consumption.

He said: "Most major supermarkets have sections showcasing food from around the world, so there's no reason why this can't be replicated specifically for local produce.

"It would signpost people to where they can get food and drink made in their local area, which will be popular among those passionate about supporting small, local businesses.

"The relationship between major supermarkets and local firms hasn't always been great, but this presents an opportunity to improve that.

He added: "We know Scots' diets need to improve, and buying fresh, local produce is an important way of doing that.

"With some government support and the goodwill of major retailers, there's no reason why this cannot become a reality."

Scottish Retail Consortium director David Lonsdale responded to the calls and said: "Grocery retailers are the largest buyers of Scottish produce, and stock a considerable range extending from fresh agricultural produce and seafood to an expanding selection of craft beers, alcohol and bakery products."

"Grocery retailers play a crucial role in exporting Scottish products throughout their stores in the UK and even abroad.

"This strong record also extends to helping consumers make an informed choice when they want to buy Scottish or British through clear country of origin labelling."

He added: "Indeed the major grocery retailers are the only food companies that have agreed to these principles.

"Our members are always happy to demonstrate the availability and quality of Scottish produce and the suppliers they work with."

