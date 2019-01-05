ScotRail apologies to passengers for 'unacceptable service'

The rail firm warned disruption will persist as drivers continue to be trained.

ScotRail: Drivers are being trained. PA

ScotRail has apologised to passengers for "unacceptable service" but warned disruption will persist as drivers continue to be trained.

The rail operator's chief admitted they had "fallen below the standard you expect and deserve".

The operator was ordered by the Scottish Government to submit a plan for how it will address falling performance levels in December following additional cancellations and disruption when a new timetable came into force.

ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes said: "We are very sorry to ScotRail customers for our unacceptable service in parts of the country recently.

"While our teams work hard every day to deliver the service you demand, the reality is that we've fallen below the standard you expect and deserve."

Mr Hynes explained how services had been cancelled so drivers and conductors could be trained on new trains and new routes.

He added: "We are working flat out to train conductors and drivers on Scotland's railway so that we can return services to normal. But that will still take several weeks.

"Since December 9, we have trained 60 drivers and conductors, which is good progress, although we know we need to do more.

"But training will still take several weeks, and that means disruption will be ongoing for the foreseeable future."

The training has also been hampered by late delivery of trains by suppliers, including Hitachi and Wabtec, Mr Hynes claimed.

A dispute by the RMT union about overtime and rest-day working was also blamed for increasing disruption. ScotRail is urging customers to check the status of intended journeys before travelling.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.