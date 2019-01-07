  • STV
More than 75% of teachers feel stressed due to workload

STV

Teachers: Many are left stressed.
Teachers: Many are left stressed. David Davies / PA

A survey of Scottish teachers has found more than 75% frequently feel stressed because of their workload.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) survey revealed that 60% of teachers said their workload left them feeling stressed regularly, while a further 16.5% said they were stressed "all the time".

A total of 12,000 teachers were questioned as part of the EIS' Value Education, Value Teachers campaign for improved pay, which the union said had unearthed some "shocking" results.

In addition to the levels of stress, the poll found 70% of respondents would not recommend teaching as a career.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said: "The EIS carried out this survey as part of our ongoing Value Education, Value Teachers campaign.

"Our aim was to gather information on the issues affecting teachers, to provide a firm evidence base to support our ongoing campaigning.

"Discontent over levels of pay featured strongly, as did concerns over excessive workload demands and their impact on health and wellbeing.

"The fact that more than 75% teachers frequently feel stressed at work is worrying news - for teachers, for pupils and for Scottish education."

Larry Flanagan

The teachers' union said that Scotland has a recruitment crisis because of a "toxic combination of soaring workload and declining pay".

Mr Flanagan added: "While our Value Education, Value Teachers campaign is primarily about reversing the decade-long sharp real-terms decline in teachers' pay, the campaign has also become a lighting rod for other issues of significant concern.

"Excessive workload and high levels of stress are clearly also contributing to the high levels of dissatisfaction felt by many teachers.

"It is this toxic combination of soaring workload and declining pay that has created the current recruitment and retention crisis facing Scottish education.

"Both of these issues must be addressed to ensure that Scotland's education system can continue to meet the needs of learners in the future."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "We have undertaken a range of actions to reduce teacher workload, acting to clarify and simplify the curriculum framework and to remove unnecessary bureaucracy while the education reforms being implemented by this Government will also create new opportunities for teachers to develop their careers.

"The Scottish Government and local authorities have made an improved pay offer which, including increases as a result of restructuring the pay scale, would see teachers receiving a minimum 8% increase between January 2018 and April, with a further 3% in the third year of the proposed deal.

"This is a better deal than for any group of public sector workers in the UK and we urge the teaching unions to put this to their members for approval. We are engaging positively with the unions and discussions will continue."

Scottish Conservative shadow education secretary Liz Smith said: "This level of teacher stress is shocking and highlights a real crisis in our classrooms.

"It is clear that the pressures of workload are simply compounded by the lack of full teaching staff in many schools.

"These are the reasons that many teachers are already being forced out of the profession and schools are forced to rely on supply teachers.

"Education is supposed to be the SNP's top priority but they are failing to support our teachers.

"The SNP must now listen to teachers, address teacher shortages and give our children the education they deserve."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.