News Stand: 'Suspicious' fire in harbour, End of thin blue line

Catch up on today's front page news from across the country on Monday, January 7.

News Stand: 07/01/2019.

Evening Times: End of thin blue line for old cop HQ.

The Times of Scotland: Wind farms benefit.

The P&J: 'Suspicious' fire destroys fishing fleet in harbour.

The Herald: Repair bill for bridges doubles to half a billion in two years.

National: May says vote on her Brexit deal will go ahead.

And finally The Guardian: May pleads for EU to give ground and rescue Brexit.

