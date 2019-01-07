News Stand: 'Suspicious' fire in harbour, End of thin blue line
Catch up on today's front page news from across the country on Monday, January 7.
Evening Times: End of thin blue line for old cop HQ.
The Times of Scotland: Wind farms benefit.
The P&J: 'Suspicious' fire destroys fishing fleet in harbour.
The Herald: Repair bill for bridges doubles to half a billion in two years.
National: May says vote on her Brexit deal will go ahead.
And finally The Guardian: May pleads for EU to give ground and rescue Brexit.
