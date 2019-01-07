Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by van

Emergency services were called to the A96 near Bogton Road in Forres at 7.20am on Monday.

A man has been seriously injured after being hit by a van in Moray.

Emergency services were called to the A96 near Bogton Road in Forres after the alarm was raised at around 7.20am on Monday.

The pedestrian was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin, where his condition has been described as serious.

The A96 between Forres and Elgin has been closed as investigation works take place.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at around 7.20am.

"He has been taken to Dr Gray's Hospital with serious injuries.

"The road is still closed."

Traffic Scotland has advised drivers to be aware of the closure, while Stagecoach has warned that services may be delayed due to the accident.

