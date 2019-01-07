  • STV
ScotRail sorry as it admits passengers 'deserve better'

Rachel Guy

The firm has offered extra compensation to season ticket holders most affected by the disruption.

Apology: ScotRail said customers 'deserve better'.
Apology: ScotRail said customers 'deserve better'. PA

ScotRail has issued an apology to passengers for its "unacceptable service" and told customers they "deserve better."

The rail operator released a statement admitting the firm had fallen below standards before vowing to work to get services up and running again properly.

Alex Hynes, managing director of ScotRail Alliance said: "We are very sorry to our ScotRail customers for unacceptable service in parts of the country recently.

"While our teams work hard every day to deliver the service you demand, the reality is we've fallen below the standard you expect and deserve.

"While it doesn't excuse what has happened, here are the challenges we have faced."

The statement goes on to list various issues the rail firm have faced including the recent delays and cancellations to its services.

Mr Hynes claimed that the late delivery of trains by suppliers, including Hitachi and Wabtec, meant there has been very limited time available for driver and conductor training.

He said ScotRail were working to train conductors and drivers so services can return to normal.

ScotRail also vowed to provide extra compensation to season ticket holders most affected by the disruption.

Mr Hynes said: "If you are delayed by more than 30 minutes, you are already entitled to compensation through our Delay Repay Guarantee.

"We are also offering those season ticket holders most affected by cancellations, caused by train crew shortages, extra compensation.

"This is a goodwill gesture to say sorry to our most loyal customers, and to thank them for their patience."

He added: "We know you deserve better.

"The entire ScotRail Alliance - a partnership between ScotRail and Network Rail Scotland - is focused on delivering that and we will give you a better service."

The apology comes after protesters gathered at Glasgow Central station on Monday morning to demand Abellio is stripped of the ScotRail contract and to call for the franchise to be brought into public ownership.

The demonstration, organised by the TSSA rail union, urged the Scottish Government to take action after months of delays and cancellations to trains in Scotland.

TSSA volunteers and other campaigners met up at Glasgow Central and union leader leader Manuel Cortes said: "Passengers are rightly angry at the way ScotRail has let them down - 2019 started with yet more late and cancelled trains and overcrowding is at an all-time high.

"Blame belongs with Abellio and their team of senior managers. Poor planning, deliberate understaffing of the railway and trying to do things on the cheap are not the fault of our members who do their best in tough circumstances.

"But ScotRail also fails because of the systemic problems visited on it by the now beyond-broken experiment with privatisation of our rail companies and rolling stock."

In December ScotRail were instructed by the Scottish Government to submit a plan for how it will address falling performance levels.

However, the decision was criticised by Mr Cortes who blasted Transport Secretary Michael Matheson who he claims "has reneged on his predecessor Humza Yousaf's willingness to break the Abellio franchise this March."

He added:"When there could have been light at the end of the tunnel after months of misery, Matheson has done no more than ask Abellio for yet another plan which will take two months to arrive before anything gets done. Scottish passengers deserve better than that.

"Under public ownership not only could ticket prices come down but investment in rolling stock and staff would go up. A publicly owned ScotRail would reinvest the profits back into running the railway."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "Rail remains a reserved matter under the Scotland Act. Until this changes, we cannot consider the full range of options for running the railways in Scotland in a way which best suits our passengers, freight providers and communities.

"That is why we are yet again calling on the UK Government, through its rail review, to devolve all rail matters to the Scottish ministers. Anyone with a genuine interest in improving our railways should get behind this.

"Unique in the UK, the Scottish Government has secured powers to accept bids for future rail franchises in Scotland from public sector organisations through the Scotland Act 2016.

"This was after repeatedly being denied that right by successive Labour and Conservative governments."

