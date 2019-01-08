News Stand: Poison penpal, ScotFail and weather chaos
Catch up with today's front page news from across the country on Tuesday, January 8.
Daily Record: "A beautiful girl inside and out" and "child beast's pathetic plea."
The Metro: Scotfail.
The National: Update on Indy "very soon"
Press and Journal: Weather chaos hits north-east travellers.
The Herald: Obesity surgery falls by one-fifth sparking fears of 'catastophe'.
The Times of Scotland: Time to play hardball on Brexit deal, May is told.
