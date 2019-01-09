News Stand: Alex Salmond 'at war' with Nicola Sturgeon

Catch up on today's front page headlines from across the country on Wednesday, January 9.

News Stand: 09/01/2019.

Today's front pages are dominated by the news of Alex Salmond's court hearing and the Scottish Government admitting it mishandled complaints in relation to sexual harassment allegations.

Daily Record: It's war.

The Herald: Sturgeon and Salmond at war over legal case.

The Press and Journal: "Sexual harassment probe collapse not victory for anybody"

The Metro: Salmond- "I'm no angel... but I'm not a criminal."

The Times of Scotland: Salmond seeks revenge.

The Guardian: We will end threat of no-deal Brexit, cross-party alliance of MPs tells May.

