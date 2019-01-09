News Stand: Alex Salmond 'at war' with Nicola Sturgeon
Catch up on today's front page headlines from across the country on Wednesday, January 9.
Today's front pages are dominated by the news of Alex Salmond's court hearing and the Scottish Government admitting it mishandled complaints in relation to sexual harassment allegations.
Daily Record: It's war.
The Herald: Sturgeon and Salmond at war over legal case.
The Press and Journal: "Sexual harassment probe collapse not victory for anybody"
The Metro: Salmond- "I'm no angel... but I'm not a criminal."
The Times of Scotland: Salmond seeks revenge.
The Guardian: We will end threat of no-deal Brexit, cross-party alliance of MPs tells May.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.