News Stand: Immigration 'disaster', Top Tory suspended
Catch up on today's front page news from across the country on Thursday, January 10.
The National: Tories' new rules on immigration 'disastrous' for Scotland.
The Press and Journal: Top Tory suspended amid police probe.
The Scotsman: "Ruthless SNP will shield Sturgeon at all costs."- MackAskill.
The Times of Scotland: Tory rebels join forces with Labour over Brexit.
The Herald: Government left reeling as MPs bite back over Brexit.
And finally The Guardian: May's power ebbing away as she suffers another humiliating defeat.
