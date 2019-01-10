Hundreds of drink-drivers caught in Christmas crackdown 

More than 8600 drivers were stopped, with 565 people caught for drink/drug driving offences.

Police: 23 were caught driving the following morning.

Hundreds of drink or drug drivers were caught over the festive period, almost double from the year before.

Police stopped 8632 drivers across the country, with 565 people caught for drink/drug driving offences.

Of the 565 detected, 23 were caught driving the morning after they had been drinking.

In 2017/18, one in 28 drivers were over the limit compared to one in every 15 over this festive period.

Assistant chief constable Mark Williams said: "It was very alarming that during this period, 33 motorists were caught more than four times over the limit."

Over the limit

In East Kilbride, the public alerted police about a car which was being driven erratically.

Officers stopped the car and the driver blew nearly seven times over the limit.

In north-east Fife, a driver who was over four times the limit, crashed his car.

Members of the public reported a car being driven erratically on the M8 near Newhouse.

The 22-year-old was breathalysed and found to be three times over the limit.

In Falkirk, a taxi driver was three times over the limit. He was banned for 16 months and fined £500.

A 45-year-old woman was five times over the limit on the A76 between Kilmarnock and Mauchline in Ayrshire.

