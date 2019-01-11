News Stand: Watchdog to probe Salmond leak, Yammer blow

Catch up on today's front page news from across the country on Friday, January 11.

News Stand: 11/01/2019.

The National: Data watchdog to probe leak in Salmond case.

The Courier: Swinney caves in on Yammer.

The PnJ: 'Accused was at scene of murder day before death'.

The Times of Scotland: May calls on union chiefs in bid to save Brexit.

The Herald: Dark days for Sturgeon as Salmond crisis engulfs government.

And finally The Guardian: Blow to the low-carb diet as WHO report says fibre cuts early deaths.

