News Stand: Watchdog to probe Salmond leak, Yammer blow
Catch up on today's front page news from across the country on Friday, January 11.
The National: Data watchdog to probe leak in Salmond case.
The Courier: Swinney caves in on Yammer.
The PnJ: 'Accused was at scene of murder day before death'.
The Times of Scotland: May calls on union chiefs in bid to save Brexit.
The Herald: Dark days for Sturgeon as Salmond crisis engulfs government.
And finally The Guardian: Blow to the low-carb diet as WHO report says fibre cuts early deaths.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.