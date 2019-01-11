Legends pay tribute to 'inspirational champion' Andy Murray

Former coach Ivan Lendl and Billie Jean King lead praise for Murray's achievements.

Andy Murray hopes he'll play Wimbledon one more time. SNS Group

Legends from across the sporting world have paid tribute to Andy Murray after he announced his retirement plans.

Murray hopes to keep playing until Wimbledon but admitted he could call it a day after next week's Australian Open.

He has failed to recover from a hip injury despite undergoing surgery last year and revealed he was in constant pain on and off the court.

Former coach Ivan Lendl, who led Murray to all three of his Grand Slam titles, and tennis legend Billie Jean King led the tributes.

Lendl said: "He will leave a measure of true grit that we all can learn from. Andy always left it all out on the court and I will look back with great feelings about the years we worked together.

"They were a lot of fun and filled with excitement."

King added: "You are a champion on and off the court. So sorry you cannot retire on your own terms, but remember to look to the future.

"Your greatest impact on the world may be yet to come. Your voice for equality will inspire future generations. Much love to you and your family."

Speaking at an emotionally charged pre-tournament press conference in Melbourne, Murray broke down in tears and covered his face as he revealed the "end point" was nigh.

The 31-year-old reached world number one in 2016, won the Davis Cup for Great Britain and two Olympic gold medals.

He also won Wimbledon twice and the US Open, as well as reaching eight other major finals.

Current players including Juan Martin Del Portro and Nick Kyrgios were amongst those who paid glowing tributes on social media.

Legends from other sports, including Scots snooker champion Stephen Hendry, also offered Murray their best wishes.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described him as "Scotland's greatest ever sportsmen".

She said: "Andy Murray is a legend - without doubt one of Scotland's greatest ever sportsmen, as well as an outstanding role model and inspiration for young people everywhere.

"A credit to sport and to the country. Sending him very best wishes."

