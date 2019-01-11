Canals to get vital repairs after £3.4m funding boost

Disruption likely as Caledonian Canal and Union Canal undergo crucial works.

Canal: Work will commence next week.

Vital repairs are to be carried out on two historic Scottish canals following a £3.4m increase in funding.

Work on the Caledonian Canal, which connects Inverness with the west coast at Corpach near Fort William, and on the Union Canal, which runs from Falkirk to Edinburgh, will commence next week.

The Scottish Government announced an increase in funding to Scottish Canals from £11.6m in 2018/19 to a proposed £15m in 2019/20.

Repair work will include replacing lock gates at Kytra and Fort Augustus on the Caledonian Canal.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: "While there may be some short-term disruption, the works are essential to the future of the Caledonian and Union canals.

"These repairs will be in addition to the scheduled maintenance that Scottish Canals will carry out in 2019 as part of its asset management programme - including critical embankment works at Linlithgow."

Catherine Topley, Scottish Canals chief executive, said: "These 200-year-old waterways play a vital role in local communities and Scotland as a whole, contributing to the marine economy; attracting tourists, visitor spend and investment; as well as stimulating job creation and business growth."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.