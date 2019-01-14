News stand: Murray legacy, Sturgeon acted appropriately
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Monday, January 14.
Today's Daily Record: Murray legacy to be set in stone.
The National: FM: I have acted appropriately and in good faith.
The Herald: Pensions shake-up to bankroll homes and trees boom.
The Courier: Calls to tackle school teachers vacancy "crisis".
The Press & Journal: Cemeteries are running out of space.
The Times (Scotland): May warns Brexiteers of EU trap.
