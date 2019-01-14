  • STV
Veterans hail university scheme for saving their lives

Susan Ripoll Susan Ripoll Rachel Guy

John Templeton and Kevin Helton said the partnership has opened their eyes since leaving the army.

Two veterans say their lives have been changed after a university programme helped them prepare for new careers and adapt to society.

John Templeton and Kevin Helton said being part of the HM Forces Learning Partnership has opened their eyes to new opportunities since leaving the army.

The programme, led by Glasgow Caledonian University's veterans and armed Forces champion Jim Castle, is designed specifically for military personnel looking to advance their career or change direction.

GCU and Edinburgh Napier University (ENU) are signed up to the armed forces covenant, a promise from the nation that those who serve or have served in the military and their families are treated fairly.

Graduated: Former Scots guardsman John Templeton.
Former Scots guardsman Mr Templeton, who is now registered mental health nurse after graduating from GCU in November, said being part of the support network at GCU had changed his life.

He is a huge supporter of the programme and wants to use his experiences and nursing degree to help others just like him who struggled to cope after leaving the army.

'I became clinically and chronically unwell to the extent that I became homeless, I was impossible to live with, I became homeless and I had a plan to end my life.'
John Templeton

He told STV News: "I became clinically and chronically unwell to the extent that I became homeless, I was impossible to live with, I became homeless and I had a plan to end my life.

"I'm exceptionally proud of my achievements and I was fortunate that both my partners and my sons were up to see me walk across that stage when I got my degree and I just look forward to working in the challenging field that is mental health nursing in Glasgow."

Struggle: Mr Templeton found it hard to cope after leaving the army.
Mr Templeton added: "I think the GCU-HM Forces Learning Partnership does a great job.

"We need to shout it from the rooftops and let people know about it.

"The enthusiasm that Jim has is infectious and I hope that I can continue to be involved."

Studying: Veteran Kevin Helton.
Mr Helton, 34, is a veteran who is married with a two-year-old daughter and lives in South Ayrshire.

He joined the Queen's Own Yeomanry, A Squadron in 2003 as a reserve recce soldier before transferring to the Royal Engineers in 2007 serving in 26 Engineer Regiment and 9 PARA Squadron until 2011.

Kevin married in 2009 and decided to leave the army to pursue further education.

He has since gained an HNC in Civil Engineering and went to study Civil Engineering at Strathclyde University before having to drop out do to ill-health and mental health issues.

He returned to education in 2015 to study a BSc(Hons) Building Surveying at GCU and hopes to graduate this summer.

Army life: Mr Helton transferred to the Royal Engineers in 2007.
Mr Helton said: "I definitely struggled with not quite understanding the skills which I had or I didn't believe I had.

"When you're in the army you're part of the big machine, everybody has the skills and it's all expected of you, and you almost take it for granted so coming out into the civilian world, you're not entirely sure of the skills that you have and what you can offer to other people.

He added: "Being at university has been tough.

"That said, the best things in life do not come easily.

'University has opened my eyes to a world outside of the military which was much needed.'
Kevin Helton

"Being a veteran I sometimes struggle with the attitude of some students.

"I am working on that; I am beginning to realise that they come from a very different place and have not had the benefit of a more structured and leader focused environment .

"Jim has been a great help though, he is very passionate about the armed forces and always willing to have a chat.

"University has opened my eyes to a world outside of the military which was much needed."

GCU and ENU are set to team up with Veterans Scotland to host an event on Tuesday in Glasgow to exhibit how universities and colleges can support ex-military personnel and their families.

Mr Castle said that many of the skills learned by veterans during their time in service can be transferred across different industries.

'They have a huge range of transferable skills, which combined with education, will maximise their potential and make them highly employable and major assets to society and the economy.'
Jim Castle

"All servicemen and women have been trained in battlefield evacuation", said Mr Castle.

"They learn how to treat someone who has been badly injured, to keep them alive until medics arrive and airlift them to the nearest hospital base.

"This is called 'the golden hour', and the theory is that if you can keep someone alive for an hour they will survive. This is a massive skill and they all have it.

"They also have physical fitness, leadership skills, decision making, commitment, respect for others, teamwork, loyalty, integrity, discipline and courage to name just a few.

"In a nutshell, they have a huge range of transferable skills, which combined with education, will maximise their potential and make them highly employable and major assets to society and the economy."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.