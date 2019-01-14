Snow to hit parts of Scotland as temperatures plunge to -8

Areas including Aberdeenshire, Angus, Moray and the Highlands will be affected by the cold snap.

Snow: Ice will also affect parts of Scotland.

Snow is to hit parts of Scotland with temperatures plummeting to -8C.

Areas including Aberdeenshire, Angus, Moray and the Highlands will be affected by the cold snap, which will also bring ice.

Snow is to hit parts from Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing travel disruption.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said even colder conditions could arrive towards the end of the month.

Weather: Cold snap will hit parts of the country.

He said: "After several weeks of generally mild conditions, Scotland is braced for much colder conditions later in the north.

"The first cold snap will be experienced later this week with showers turning to sleet and snow in the north and north-east on Wednesday night into Thursday.

"Ice will be the biggest risk.

"Accompanied by strong winds, there will be a significant wind chill on Wednesday night.

"This is likely to be the first of many cold spells in January with snow beginning to be a bigger issue towards the end of the month and into February.

"Temperatures this week will drop to -8C in the highlands and inland Aberdeenshire."

