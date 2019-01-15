News stand: Brexit D-day, couple found dead in flat
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Tuesday, January 15.
The National - Vote down this bad deal.
The Press and Journal - Fears for hundreds of jobs as paper mill future in balance.
The Times - May braced for historic defeat on Brexit D-day
The Metro - 'History will ask ...did we deliver Brexit?'
Daily Record - Tragic couple found dead in flat.
The Herald - Crisis as number of ASN pupils at almost 200,000.
