News stand: Brexit D-day, couple found dead in flat

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Tuesday, January 15.

News stand: 15/01/19.

The National - Vote down this bad deal.

The Press and Journal - Fears for hundreds of jobs as paper mill future in balance.

The Times - May braced for historic defeat on Brexit D-day

The Metro - 'History will ask ...did we deliver Brexit?'

Daily Record - Tragic couple found dead in flat.

The Herald - Crisis as number of ASN pupils at almost 200,000.

