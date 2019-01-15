  • STV
Scots base-jumper died after striking rock face in Italy

STV

Robert Haggarty died from "unsurvivable injuries" after failing to clear a cliff ledge.

Base-jumper: Rob Haggarty died from "unsurvivable injuries".
Base-jumper: Rob Haggarty died from "unsurvivable injuries". Tribute to Robert Haggarty

A Scottish wingsuit base-jumper died from "unsurvivable injuries" after he failed to clear a cliff ledge on a 2592m Italian mountain, an inquest has heard.

Robert Haggarty, from Dumfries, suffered head and chest injuries on the Dolomites mountain range on June 24.

It happened after he launched himself from the Castelleto Della Busazza, which he and other base-jumpers had reached by helicopter.

An inquest was told that the 47-year-old, who lived in Hampshire and had completed 500 jumps, had joined a group of 27 for a base-jumping holiday.

Friend Dr Angelo Grubisi told the hearing that Mr Haggarty had sung 'Happy Birthday' to him minutes before the jump.

Dr Grubisic said that the jump required clearing a sloping cliff 20 to 30 metres below the jump point which he said Mr Haggarty failed to manage.

He was sent spinning forward out of control, causing his parachute to deploy.

Dr Grubisic said: "He was very calm [before the incident], there was nothing to indicate he was in any worse shape than he was usually.

'He was very calm, there was nothing to indicate he was in any worse shape than he was usually'
Dr Angelo Grubisic

"It was my birthday, he had just sung 'Happy Birthday' to me minutes prior to the jump, he was in good health and in a good state of mind."

Dr Grubisic said that he had completed the jump ahead of Mr Haggarty and only realised his friend had died after another jumper informed him.

He said: "I was pretty distraught at that point. I grabbed a pair of binoculars and looked back at the mountain and saw Rob's canopy was hung on the mountain."

The inquest was shown drone video footage of Mr Haggarty, who had completed the same jump twice the previous year, launching himself off the mountain edge before his lower body caught the cliff edge below, with the canopy then opening a short while later.

Coroner Simon Burge said: "He didn't propel himself out far enough and fell and struck the rock-face, a glancing blow, within no more than two seconds of launching.

"That glancing blow caused him to adopt a forward rotation which in base-jumping circles is an extremely dangerous state to be in.

"It causes a complete loss of control and also causes the canopy to deploy."

He said that Mr Haggarty suffered fatal head and chest injuries in the initial collision and two further crashes after the canopy had deployed.

Recording a verdict of death by misadventure, Mr Burge added: "He died doing what he loved but far too soon, he had a full life ahead with his wife Joanna and his career."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.