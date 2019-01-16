News stand: May suffers historic defeat, no-confidence vote
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Wednesday, January 16.
The Herald - Humiliated.
The Daily Record - EU have got to go.
The Press and Journal - Humiliated government faces no-confidence vote.
The Scotsman - Crushed.
The Times - May suffers historic defeat.
The National - The biggest defeat ever.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.