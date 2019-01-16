Camilla to give Royal seal of approval at university

Professor George Boyne will be established in his role as principle and vice-chancellor.

Camilla: The duchess is chancellor of the university.

The new principal and vice-chancellor of one of Scotland's oldest universities will be formally installed at a ceremony attended by the Duchess of Cornwall.

Professor George Boyne took up the position at the University of Aberdeen in August and will be officially established in the role on Wednesday.

Camilla, known as the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, will be attending the ceremony at Elphinstone Hall in Aberdeen with around 500 guests, including university graduates, staff and students, as well as senior figures from other universities.

The duchess, who is chancellor of the university, is presiding over the occasion, which resembles a graduation ceremony.

The royal will also hand an honorary degree to Edward Stevenson, who worked in the university's biomedical physics department for more than four decades and supported the team that created the world's first clinical MRI scanner.

The event at the university forms part of a programme of engagements for Camilla.

She is also due to meet guests at a marquee lunch before heading to the university's health campus. The duchess will talk to researchers who focus on women's health during her visit to the Institute of Medical Sciences.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.