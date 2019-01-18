Scotland Tonight: How tattoos are making their mark

Rona Dougall was joined by Pamela McIntyre and Paulina Brzyska for a lively discussion.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5990997003001-news-190118-tonight16x9.jpg" />

A major exhibition opens at Rozelle House in South Ayrshire this weekend charting the history of tattooing dating back to the 17th century and celebrating the work of tattoo artists over the years.

Organisers of the largest collection of British tattoo works want these designs to be viewed as modern day art.

From 100 tattooed silicone arms to historical artefacts, the exhibition aims to challenge the stigma often associated with tattoos.

On Thursday night, a lively discussion on the topic took place on Scotland Tonight.

Presenter Rona Dougall was joined by Pamela McIntyre, who's responsible for the exhibition at Rozelle House, and Paulina Brzyska, a Glasgow-based tattoo artist.

Here's a flavour of their conversation.

Rona: So Pamela the exhibition opens this weekend and it highlights how long tattooing has been part of our culture, doesn't it?.

Pamela: It does, I mean there's a huge range of storyboards that tell you the history of tattooing, where the name originates from, how it first evolved from body paintings through to actually tattooing and how it's travelled the globe.

Rona: Your exhibition highlights how there's been peaks and troughs in its popularity.

Pamela: Like everything there have been times that it's been incredibly popular and times when it's not been so and tattooing itself can be quite community driven and that can be a good thing but also a negative. I think the overriding thing is that throughout its whole life there have been brilliant artists doing fantastic work.

Rona: Paulina, you've got lots of tattoos, what's the appeal?

Paulina: I'm not entirely sure, I think people just like what they like. Most of my tattoos are just because I really like them. I also have a sleeve in progress which means something very personal to me which is dedicated to my family.

Pamela: That's what I like about it; it's the kind of personal memories, so for us it's a great chance for us to look at heritage, history, art, design but also people's memories.

Rona: Why do you think people want them? Is it often an emotional reason, sentimental reason or is it just a fashion thing, do you mind that?

Paulina: So many reasons, people get them for personal reasons. Nowadays people get tattoos as a fashion accessory just as you would buy a new ring; they just get a full sleeve.

Rona: Does that bother you at all, maybe that they don't regard it as art?

Paulina: Sometimes I think tattoos can be taken a little bit too reckless and I like to think myself as a true artist, I would like people to take it more seriously and understand the fact that it's for the rest of your life.

Rona: Do you think it should be regarded as an art form then Pamela? It's been staged as an art exhibition.

Pamela: Definitely. It is a beautiful art, it's highly skilled, there are personalities in there, there are particular artist traits in there, there are particular artist colours as well. It's very similar to what you see in an art exhibition and we would really like people to come and tell us what they think.

Exhibition: Organisers want these designs to be viewed as modern day art. STV

Rona: It's body art; can it really be equated with traditional art, with masterpieces?

Paulina: I think so, I think every artist is leaving a little bit of their sole in every single piece they do.

Rona: Do different tattoo artists have a trademark look, would you be able to recognise somebody's work for instance?

Paulina: Absolutely, yeah every artist has their own touch to every piece. There are a lot of different styles and as you mentioned as well, different colours schemes, something which makes them more unique.

Rona: Is that obvious in the exhibition then and have the styles changed over the years?

Pamela: Yeah, so the 100 hands was specially created and really showcases the best of British tattoo art at the moment and the artists were really happy to do that because their work is quite transitory, obviously it depends on the person but these will last forever, so they were really delighted to tattoo these arms.

Rona: Do you really think it's proper art though?

Pamela: I do because they are all very unique, very detailed and high quality.

Rona: But is it not just incredibly painful? You said to me yourself that that one there [referring to Paulina's arm] was absolute agony. Why do people do it then if it's so painful?

Paulina: People just like the look of it and you know, no pain no gain.

Rona It's there for the rest of your life. Do people have to think very carefully then, do people put a lot of thought into it?

Paulina: There are a lot of cover-ups where people come in with their old tattoos and we have to cover them with something new. It happens a lot.

Rona: Can you get them taken off completely?

Paulina: You can laser them off but sometimes that can be even more painful than it was when you first got it done.

Rona: To me it just sounds so incredibly painful but yours are beautiful, thank you both very much indeed for joining us this evening.

Pamela and Paulina: Thank you.

