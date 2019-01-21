News stand: Cross-party talks fail, Salmond on indyref
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Monday, January 21.
Edinburgh Evening News: 'Don't tear my family apart'.
Press and Journal: Digger wrecks store front in bed to grab cash machine.
The Herald: New hope for women after breast cancer link to therapy.
The Times: May blames Corbyn as cross-party talks fail.
Daily Record: Drug smuggler fathers baby behind bars.
The National: Salmond: No better time to push for yes.
