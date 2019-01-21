Weather warning as Scotland braced for heavy snow

A yellow warning has been put in place for Monday for areas including the Highlands.

Snow: Travel disruption is expected by the weather.

Heavy snow is set to fall in parts of Scotland, bringing travel disruption to main roads.

A yellow warning has been put in place for areas including the Highlands from 2pm on Monday until midnight.



As much as 10cm could accumulate in some places, affecting roads including the A9 between Pitlochry and Aviemore.

It comes just days after the wintry weather battered the north and north-east of the country.

Roads were forced to close while several crashes were caused.

STV Weather presenter Sean Batty said: "Scotland is in for a wintry start to the week although milder conditions are expected towards the end of the week.

"Rain and snow will move south on Monday night with snow mainly above 200m accumulating to 10cm.

"Areas which will see the worst of the weather include parts of the A86 between Spean Bridge and Kingussie, the A82 north of Tyndrum and the A9 between Pitlochry and Aviemore.

"This could lead to horrible conditions on higher roads this evening.

"There is also a chance of snow at lower levels across North Aberdeenshire."

A warning for ice has also been issued for Scotland between 9pm on Monday and 11am on Tuesday.

Roads: Several routes were shut last week.

Areas affected include Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen.

Sean added: "After it clear away, colder air will return along with frequent showers for the north and west of the country which could result in a few centimetres on low levels.

"Milder conditions will return later in the week before the cold and wintry weather returns next week."

Snow in Moray and Highlands last week

