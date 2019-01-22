News stand: Ministers to quit over Brexit, AWPR row
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Tuesday, January 22.
The Times: Dozens of ministers ready to quit over Brexit
The Herald: Massive drop in number of second homes
The Press and Journal: AWPR finished - but contract row holds up opening
Evening Times: Probe after 'multiple problems' at £842m campus
Daily Record: 'Tout's £1m mansion that you paid for'
The National: Spot the difference between Brexit plan A and B
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.