Drivers warned as snow and ice hit parts of Scotland

A yellow 'be aware' warning has been put in place for ice across the country.

Warning: Ice danger for drivers.

Drivers have been urged to take care on slippery roads as Scotland is hit with ice and snow.

A yellow "be aware" warning has been put in place for ice across the country and is expected to remain in place until Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy snow has fallen in a number of areas in the west, also potentially bringing travel disruption to main roads.

As much as 10cm is set to accumulate in some places, affecting roads including the A9 between Pitlochry and Aviemore.

STV Weather presenter Sean Batty tweeted: "Already snow in the west, especially Argyll, but looks like heaviest is about to move into Inverclyde, Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire, Glasgow and Stirlingshire."

Traffic Scotland warned motorists to take care due to the dangerous weather.

A three-vehicle crash on the A82, in Glencoe, has closed the road in both directions.

The collision, which happened around 8.15am, involved two lorries and a car and is believed to have been caused by adverse weather conditions.

Traffic Scotland tweeted: "#A82 around Glencoe is now CLOSEDin both directions due to an RTC involving 2 HGV's and a 3rd vehicle. adverse weather conditions also affecting the area, traffic building."

Heavy snow fall could also be seen falling on the M74 at around 8am causing traffic to queue northbound at junction 7 near Larkhall, junction 6 at Hamilton and junction 5 at the Raith.

Amey SE Trunk Roads tweeted: "Holy moly. Not clear from this high speed image but that's #snow folks on #M8 near Shotts.

"More noticeable on high ground but please drive with caution, as icy too in places .

"Patrol gritters out doing their work but roads running clear at moment."

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A band of rain and hill snow will move southeastwards across the UK during Monday evening and overnight.

"A brief spell of wet snow is possible on high ground of southern Scotland with some small accumulations possible.

"Behind this surface temperatures will rapidly fall away with some ice forming on some surfaces.

"Once the rain has cleared, some hail, sleet and snow showers will follow from the northwest, with 1-3 cm above 200 metres and some small accumulations expected at lower levels."

On Monday, Sean said: "Scotland is in for a wintry start to the week although milder conditions are expected towards the end of the week.

"Rain and snow will move south on Monday night with snow mainly above 200m accumulating to 10cm.

"Areas which will see the worst of the weather include parts of the A86 between Spean Bridge and Kingussie, the A82 north of Tyndrum and the A9 between Pitlochry and Aviemore.

"This could lead to horrible conditions on higher roads this evening.

"There is also a chance of snow at lower levels across North Aberdeenshire."

