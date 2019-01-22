  • STV
Snow and ice causes chaos as police called to 125 crashes

Rachel Guy

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for ice across western parts of the country.

Weather warning: Icy roads cause crashes across country.
Police have been called to 125 crashes on roads across Scotland since 7am on Tuesday as heavy snow and ice batters the country.

A yellow "be aware" warning has been put in place across western parts of the country and is expected to remain in place until Wednesday morning.

Many of the crashes were due to the adverse weather conditions.

A police spokesperson tweeted: "Across Scotland, we have received 125 road crash incidents since 7am this morning, many due to adverse weather.

"Please slow down and drive to the conditions. A yellow weather warning remains in place."

Traffic Scotland urged drivers to take care on slippery roads due to the wintry weather.

Heavy snow has fallen in a number of areas in the west, also potentially bringing travel disruption to main roads.

As much as 10cm is set to accumulate in some places, affecting roads including the A9 between Pitlochry and Aviemore.

STV Weather presenter Sean Batty tweeted: "Already snow in the west, especially Argyll, but looks like heaviest is about to move into Inverclyde, Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire, Glasgow and Stirlingshire."

Several flights to Glasgow Airport were diverted due to heavy snow on the runway on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson said: "Operations have been temporarily suspended to clear the runway from heavy snowfall."

They later confirmed the runway was now clear and flights should be running as normal.

Passengers looking to board flights at Stornoway Airport have been warned to prepare for delays and cancellations.

A number of flights heading to Glasgow and Edinburgh have already been affected. 

Amey SE Trunk Roads tweeted: "Holy moly. Not clear from this high-speed image but that's #snow folks on #M8 near Shotts.

"More noticeable on high ground but please drive with caution, as icy too in places .

"Patrol gritters out doing their work but roads running clear at moment."

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Ice will form in places later on Tuesday afternoon and overnight into Wednesday, especially where wintry showers leave surfaces wet.

"Further hail, sleet and snow showers are also likely at times.

"Accumulations of several centimetres are likely above 200 metres, mainly across western Scotland.

"A small amount of settling snow (1 cm or less) is also possible at lower levels in a few places."

On Monday, Sean said: "Scotland is in for a wintry start to the week although milder conditions are expected towards the end of the week.

"Rain and snow will move south on Monday night with snow mainly above 200m accumulating to 10cm.

"Areas which will see the worst of the weather include parts of the A86 between Spean Bridge and Kingussie, the A82 north of Tyndrum and the A9 between Pitlochry and Aviemore.

"This could lead to horrible conditions on higher roads this evening.

"There is also a chance of snow at lower levels across North Aberdeenshire."

