  • STV
  • MySTV

Silent killer: Action needed to fight high blood pressure

Vanessa Kennedy Vanessa Kennedy

Report recommends new taskforce to battle major cause of heart attack and stroke.

Scotland needs a coordinated effort to address the challenge of high blood pressure, according to a new report.

The common condition - also known as hypertension - is a major cause of heart attacks and strokes, but is known as the 'silent killer' due to its lack of obvious symptoms.

It affects an estimated 1.3 million people in Scotland, but less a third have it treated or controlled by lifestyle changes such as losing weight or doing more exercise.

Medics and patients are now calling on the Scottish Government to develop a more coordinated approach to tackling the problem.

Professor Rhian Touyz, Professor of cardiovascular medicine at Glasgow University, said: "The achievement of healthy levels of blood pressure is crucial to efforts to reduce heart and circulatory disease in Scotland.

"The creation of a high blood pressure taskforce would allow efforts to be concentrated on tackling this condition and improving the cardiovascular health of people in Scotland.

"We know from the experience of other countries, like Canada, that adopting a coordinated approach can help us take steps to reach this important, yet achievable goal."

The inquiry was conducted by the Cross-Party Group on Heart Disease and Stroke in the Scottish Parliament, made up of MSPs, clinicians, patients and charities, including British Heart Foundation Scotland, Stroke Association and Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

Their report recommends creating a taskforce to focus on the detection, diagnosis, treatment and management of the condition.

The Scottish Government said it would consider the report's recommendations. 

Public Health Minister Joe FitzPatrick said: "The decrease in mortality rates and in the number of new cases of coronary heart disease over the last ten years shows that our strategy for tackling heart disease is delivering real results.

"We are also focused on addressing the underlying issues, such as high blood pressure, that can lead to health problems.

"We are also leading the way in the UK with innovative public health policies supporting people to eat more healthily, be more active, stop smoking, and drink sensibly, helping them live longer and healthier lives."

'Lives at risk and they don't even know'

Former IT project manager Alan Flynn from West Lothian had a stroke in 2016 at the age of 59.

He had been diagnosed with high blood pressure and now campaigns to raise awareness of the condition.

The stroke left him struggling with his balance and eyesight.

Alan said: "I was diagnosed with high blood pressure five years ago.

"I was given great advice on how to improve my health and lower my blood pressure, but I was too focused on my busy, demanding life and I did nothing about it.

Alan Flynn: Campaigns to raise awareness.
Alan Flynn: Campaigns to raise awareness. STV

"Two years later, I had a stroke and my life changed forever.

"I feel passionate about the number of people out there whose lives and well-being are at risk due to high blood pressure and they probably aren't even aware of it.

"This report is a great start on the road to helping people to take control of their own health and to avoid the serious consequences of high blood pressure."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.