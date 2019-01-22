Silent killer: Action needed to fight high blood pressure

Report recommends new taskforce to battle major cause of heart attack and stroke.

Scotland needs a coordinated effort to address the challenge of high blood pressure, according to a new report.

The common condition - also known as hypertension - is a major cause of heart attacks and strokes, but is known as the 'silent killer' due to its lack of obvious symptoms.

It affects an estimated 1.3 million people in Scotland, but less a third have it treated or controlled by lifestyle changes such as losing weight or doing more exercise.

Medics and patients are now calling on the Scottish Government to develop a more coordinated approach to tackling the problem.

Professor Rhian Touyz, Professor of cardiovascular medicine at Glasgow University, said: "The achievement of healthy levels of blood pressure is crucial to efforts to reduce heart and circulatory disease in Scotland.

"The creation of a high blood pressure taskforce would allow efforts to be concentrated on tackling this condition and improving the cardiovascular health of people in Scotland.

"We know from the experience of other countries, like Canada, that adopting a coordinated approach can help us take steps to reach this important, yet achievable goal."

The inquiry was conducted by the Cross-Party Group on Heart Disease and Stroke in the Scottish Parliament, made up of MSPs, clinicians, patients and charities, including British Heart Foundation Scotland, Stroke Association and Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

Their report recommends creating a taskforce to focus on the detection, diagnosis, treatment and management of the condition.

The Scottish Government said it would consider the report's recommendations.

Public Health Minister Joe FitzPatrick said: "The decrease in mortality rates and in the number of new cases of coronary heart disease over the last ten years shows that our strategy for tackling heart disease is delivering real results.

"We are also focused on addressing the underlying issues, such as high blood pressure, that can lead to health problems.

"We are also leading the way in the UK with innovative public health policies supporting people to eat more healthily, be more active, stop smoking, and drink sensibly, helping them live longer and healthier lives."

'Lives at risk and they don't even know'

Former IT project manager Alan Flynn from West Lothian had a stroke in 2016 at the age of 59.

He had been diagnosed with high blood pressure and now campaigns to raise awareness of the condition.

The stroke left him struggling with his balance and eyesight.

Alan said: "I was diagnosed with high blood pressure five years ago.

"I was given great advice on how to improve my health and lower my blood pressure, but I was too focused on my busy, demanding life and I did nothing about it.

"Two years later, I had a stroke and my life changed forever.

"I feel passionate about the number of people out there whose lives and well-being are at risk due to high blood pressure and they probably aren't even aware of it.

"This report is a great start on the road to helping people to take control of their own health and to avoid the serious consequences of high blood pressure."

