Cake chain Patisserie Valerie goes into administration

Around 2800 jobs are at risk after efforts to save the firm collapsed.

Patisserie Valerie: Chain has 13 stores in Scotland (file pic). © Patisserie Valerie

Cake chain Patisserie Valerie has collapsed into administration, putting 2800 jobs at risk across the UK.

Patisserie Valerie trades from about 200 cafes, including 13 in Scotland.

The firm said discussions with its lenders HSBC and Barclays to extend a standstill agreement on its debts had come to nothing, leaving it with no option but to appoint KPMG as administrator.

Parent company Patisserie Holdings said the fallout of an accounting fraud was partially responsible.

A spokesman said on Tuesday evening: "Patisserie Holdings plc announces today that, as a direct result of the significant fraud referred to in previous announcements, it has been unable to renew its bank facilities, and therefore regrettably the business does not have sufficient funding to meet its liabilities as they fall due."

Chairman Luke Johnson has extended an unsecured, interest-free loan to help ensure that the January wages are paid to all staff working in the ongoing business, the company added.

The loan will also assist the administrators in trading as many profitable stores as possible while a sale process is undertaken.

Last week, Patisserie Holdings revealed KPMG had been hired to carry out a review of all options following the accounting scandal which pushed it close to collapse last year.

It also unveiled the "devastating" extent of irregularities in its books, which included thousands of false entries into the company's ledgers.

The firm said an initial investigation pointed to cashflow and profitability being worse than previously thought when the problem was first discovered in October.

The discovery of a black hole in the company's accounts in October last year pushed it into a crisis which saw it almost cease trading.

A rescue plan was passed by shareholders in November, resulting in the issue of £15m worth of new shares.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.