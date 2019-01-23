News stand: Pigeon bug kills child, actor's NTA win
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Wednesday, January 23.
Daily Record: SNP order urgent review into flagship hospital
The Herald: More than half of rail commuters struggle to pay full fare
The Press and Journal: 'Bypass work hit home like earthquake'
The Times: Russia infiltration 'not taken seriously by some'
Metro: Pigeon bug kills child
The National: UK government cancels Scottish talks days after May promises input
