Travel delays as temperatures plummet to -10C in Scotland

An ice warning has been issued for western parts of the country until 11am on Wednesday.

Frost: Temperatures dropped to -10C.

Major travel delays are being caused as temperatures plummeted to -10C in Scotland.

A yellow "be aware" warning for ice has been issued for western parts of the country until 11am on Wednesday.

Several crashes have been caused due to the wintry conditions.

The A90 has been closed heading southbound at the Lochlands junction near Forfar in Angus due to a collision.

Crashes on the Edinburgh City Bypass between Baberton and Calder and the M8 at junction 26 are also causing disruption.

It comes after temperatures plummeted to as low as -10.2C in Braemar while Balmoral dropped to -9.1C in Aberdeenshire.

The cold snap also hit -7C at Glasgow Airport.

Signalling faults at Yoker, Springburn and Aberdeen have also forced train services to be cancelled.

