Santander reveals closure of 15 branches across Scotland

Santander: Closing Scottish branches.

Banking group Santander has announced it is to close 15 Scottish branches in a move that puts hundreds of jobs at risk.

The closures will take place between April and November 2019 as part of the bank's plans to "reshape its branch network".

Santander says it is making the changes, that will affect a total of 140 branches throughout the UK, in response changes in how customers are choosing to carry out their banking.

The company has also moved to assure employees it will seek to find alternative roles for the 1,270 staff members affected by the decision and are hopeful of redeploying around a third.

The 15 Scottish stores facing closure include two in Edinburgh, two in Glasgow and one in Aberdeen.

Branches in Alloa, Brechin, Forfar, Helensburgh, Kirkcaldy, Lanark, Renfrew, St Andrews and Troon will also all be closed by the end of the year.

Santander will retain a nationwide network of 614 branches and says it will support customers to find other ways to bank that best suits their needs.

All current and business account holders can also bank using one of over 11,000 Post Office branches across the UK.

The bank has also confirmed a £55m investment that will see 100 branches refurbished over the next two years.

The say the refurbishments will include a range of changes with a focus on personal service, convenience and community engagement.

Susan Allen, head of retail and business banking, said: "The way our customers are choosing to bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with more and more customers using online and mobile channels.

"As a result, we have had to take some very difficult decisions over our less visited branches, and those where we have other branches in close proximity.

"We will support customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs. We are also working alongside our unions to support colleagues through these changes and to find alternative roles for those impacted wherever possible.

"We continue to believe that branches have a vital role to play and we will be refurbishing 100 of our branches over the next two years. We are confident that following these changes we will have the right branch network to serve our customers' changing needs, and we expect the size of our network to remain stable for the foreseeable future."

Closing branches in Scotland:

Aberdeen George Street

99 George Street, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, AB25 1HU

Closing on November 7 2019

Alloa

69 Mill Street, Alloa, Clackmannanshire, FK10 1DX

Closing on June 6 2019

Bathgate George Street

14 George Street, Bathgate, West Lothian, EH48 1PW

Closing on April 25 2019

Brechin

24 St David Street, Brechin, Angus, DD9 6EQ

Closing on May 9 2019

Edinburgh Leith Walk

15-21 Leith Walk, Edinburgh, Lothian, EH6 8LN

Closing on May 9 2019

Edinburgh Morningside Road

194-196 Morningside Road, Edinburgh, Lothian, EH10 4TD

Closing on December 12 2019

Forfar

83 Castle Street, Forfar, Angus, DD8 3AG

Closing on July 25 2019 6

Glasgow Forge Shopping Centre

Forge Shopping Centre, Gallowgate, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G31 4EB

Closing on June 27 2019

Glasgow Springburn Shopping Centre

Springburn Shopping Centre, Springburn Way, Glasgow, Lanarkshire G21 1TP

Closing on June 20 2019

Helensburgh

1-3 West Princess Street, Helensburgh, Dunbartonshire, G84 8TW

Closing on April 25 2019.

Kirkcaldy High Street

133 High Street, Kirkcaldy, Fife, KY1 1LR

Closing on June 13 2019.

Lanark

112 High Street, Lanark, Lanarkshire, ML11 7ES

Closing on July 4 2019

Renfrew

7 High Street, Renfrew, Renfrewshire, PA4 8HY

Closing on July 18 2019

St Andrews

145 Market Street, St Andrews, Fife, KY16 9PZ

Closing on May 2 2019

Troon

17 Portland Street, Troon, Ayrshire, KA10 6AZ

Closing on July 18 2019