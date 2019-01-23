Commuters could face hours of delays as ice hits Scotland

Temperatures are to plummet to -8C overnight and police have warned commuters to stay safe.

Ice: Commuters warned to expect long delays.

Commuters are set to face several hours of delays after an ice warning was put in place for Scotland.

A yellow "be aware" warning for ice has been issued for the majority of the country until 11am on Thursday.

Major delays are expected throughout Scotland, with commuters urged to bring extra warm clothing, food and water.

Police have said those travelling could be delayed for several hours, with temperatures plummeting to -8C.

A spokesman said: "Police Scotland is advising that the Met Office has issued another Yellow Weather Warning for ice and snow showers for the region.

"The warning covers from 6pm to 11am tomorrow.

"Conditions for travel across the majority of the country may be hazardous due to ice and extra caution should be exercised.

"If you are travelling you should ensure you and your vehicle are adequately prepared for the conditions making sure you have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water in the event you are delayed for several hours.

"Charge your mobile phone and plan your route as well as alternative routes."

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said the coldest areas will include Deeside in Aberdeenshire.

He said: "Icy conditions will be in the west with some wintry showers.

"Temperatures will drop to -8C with Deeside likely to be the coldest area.

"Travel disruption is likely so I would advise people to think ahead."

