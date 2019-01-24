News stand: Anger over council snow pay, bug death scandal
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Thursday January 24.
Edinburgh Evening News: Anger as council bosses warn staff they'll dock pay if they're snowed in
Daily Record: Gangland 'plot to kill rivals'
The Scotsman: May and Sturgeon clash over second independence vote
The Herald: Scandal grows over bug death hospital crisis
The Press and Journal: Sheriff charged after sex offence investigation
The Times: Drug firm get millions for war on superbugs
