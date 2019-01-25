News stand: Alex Salmond charged with attempted rapes
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Friday, January 25.
Daily Record: Charged
The Scotsman: Salmond charged with attempted rape
The Herald: Salmond charged
The Times: Salmond is facing two attempted rape charges
The National: Salmond faces sex assault charges
The Press and Journal: Salmond charged with two counts of attempted rape
