Councils agree to improved offer to teachers in pay dispute

Cosla said it will offer the Scottish Government's proposal of 12% over three years.

Teachers: Council leaders have agreed to put an improved offer. STV

Council leaders have agreed to put an improved offer to teachers in their long running dispute over pay.

Unions have been campaigning for a 10% one year increase and have agreed to ballot their members on strike action.

But the local government umbrella group Cosla said it will offer the Scottish Government's proposal of 12% over three years.

The previous offer was for 9% in a series of three year deals worth 3%.

The agreement comes after teachers had threatened to strike during their bid for a pay hike.

Councillor Gail Macgregor said: "I am pleased that Council Leaders have today agreed to present a revised proposal incorporating the additional monies made available by the Scottish Government to the teaching unions.

"We understand that the Teachers Unions will now present this revised and enhanced offer to their members and we would strongly encourage its acceptance."

Tens of thousands of teachers from across Scotland staged a march during October last year in support of calls for a 10% rise in pay.

The rally, organised by Scotland's largest teaching union, the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), started in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park before finishing at George Square where group leaders and politicians addressed crowds.

Around 30,000 teachers, parents and children took part in the protest.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.