Experiences of P1 pupil assessments sought in review

Online assessments were introduced in 2017 and are carried out through multiple choice exercises.

Primary school: Views are being sought. STV

Views are being sought over the use of standardised assessments for primary pupils.

An independent review, announced by the Scottish Government in October last year, has now opened for opinions to be submitted, before they are considered on March 1.

A report is then expected to be submitted to education secretary and deputy first minister John Swinney by the end of May.

The review will focus specifically on the experiences of P1 pupils who undertake the assessments.

Online assessments were introduced in 2017 and are carried out through a multiple choice computer exercise, although critics have claimed the tests are not appropriate for young children.

P4 and P7 pupils, as well as teenagers in S3, also undertake the assessments.

David Reedy was appointed last month to lead the review, supported by a small team including Dr Eve Bearne and two members of Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Education.

The review process will allow the views of interested parties including teachers, councils, professional associations and parent groups to be considered.

A programme of school visits and engagement with practitioners and other stakeholders will also form part of the review.

Mr Reedy said: "I encourage anyone with an interest to get in touch with the review, particularly those with experience of the assessments during the 2018-19 academic session."

Deputy first minister John Swinney said: "It is crucial that we have the appropriate approach to assessment in our schools and that is why I commissioned this independent review into the use of P1 assessments.

"The review will consider the evidence gathered and be led by what is best for pupils.

"I look forward to receiving the review's conclusions later this year."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.