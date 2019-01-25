Teachers urged to reject improved pay offer from councils

The EIS will ballot its members but has recommended they turn down the enhanced offer of 12%.

Scotland's largest teaching union is calling on members to reject an improved offer in their long running dispute over pay.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) has been calling for a 10% one year increase and have agreed to ballot their members on strike action.

Councils had agreed to an enhanced pay offer of 12% over three years on Friday morning.

The EIS will ballot its members but has recommended they turn down the offer.

The union also agreed the ballot communication will reflect the range of opinions expressed to support members in making an informed decision.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said: "Follow today's decision at Council, it will now be for our members to decide on whether to accept or reject this revised offer."

EIS had already rejected a previous offer last year for 9% in a series of three year deals worth 3%.

Tens of thousands of teachers from across Scotland staged a march during October last year in support of calls for a 10% one year rise in pay.

The rally, organised by Scotland's largest teaching union, the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), started in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park before finishing at George Square where group leaders and politicians addressed crowds.

Around 30,000 teachers, parents and children took part in the protest.

