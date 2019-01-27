Travel disruption continues as snow and wind batter Scotland

Winds of up to 65mph are expected, with snow and ice also causing problems in the north.

Met Office

Weather warnings are still in place across Scotland as high winds, snow and ice batter much of the country.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution on the roads and expect travel disruption right through until Monday's rush hour, whilst several ferry crossings have been cancelled in the west.

Ferry operator CalMac cancelled a number of sailings on Sunday morning, ahead of the predicted high winds.

Cancellations included the services between Ardrossan and Brodick, and Tarbert and Lochranza.

Other services could also be liable to disruption or cancellation.

P&O cancelled their sailings between Cairnryan and Larne on Saturday evening due to adverse weather.

The temperature is also expected to drop today as high winds mixed with rain will create a cold wind chill.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "It will be much colder today.

"A snow and ice warning is in place in northern areas of the country, whilst the borders will experience some high winds.

"As the winds move from west to east there will be a strong wind chill.

"I expect that the ferries would have difficulty coming into port, which is probably why the crossings have been cancelled".

