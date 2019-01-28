Health benefits of cycling in major cities highlighted

Charity group Sustrans estimate that more cycling in Edinburgh could prevent 4400 illnesses.

Cycling: Could prevent thousands of illnesses. Pexels

Thousands of Scots could avoid conditions such a Type 2 diabetes, breast cancer and depression by taking up cycling, according to new research.

Walking and cycling charity Sustran's say that cycling could prevent an estimated 4,400 incidences of such illnesses in Edinburgh alone.

However Sustran's have praised efforts made by the Scottish Government to prioritise investment in walking and cycling and said that the rest of the UK outside London should follow Scotland's lead.

Research from charity group also found that tens of thousands of people throughout the UK would avoid life-threatening conditions if the increase in cycling in London was matched by other cities.

London has seen daily cycle journeys more than double since 2000 but levels have remained fairly static elsewhere, the report says.

Sustrans calculated that if this was replicated across seven cities it would equate to 242 million hours of additional physical activity, prevent 628 early deaths and generate £21bn of savings to the British economy over a 23-year period.

The cities included in the report were Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Greater Manchester and Newcastle.

Sustrans said Scotland's capital has nearly 8% of commuter journeys now being made by bike.

It said the Scottish Government currently invests nearly £16 per head on walking and cycling, which contrasts with £2.16 in 2016/17 in England, outside of London.

John Lauder, national director at Sustrans Scotland, said: "Our report provides 34,000 reasons why governments across the UK should follow Scotland's example and prioritise investment in walking and cycling.

"Everywhere in Scotland, and right across the rest of the UK, is facing a physical inactivity and obesity crisis, which is why decision-makers need to get on the front foot and tackle these problems head on.

"Prevention is better than cure is an often repeated mantra of health ministers across the UK, but tackling the deepening health crisis shouldn't be left to the NHS alone.

"We call on communities in Edinburgh, and right across Scotland to embrace every day walking and cycling as a cheap and easy way to get regular physical activity."

Lesley MacInnes, the transport and environment convener for Edinburgh City Council, said: "Our vision for Edinburgh is a better connected, sustainable capital, and by investing in walking, cycling and public transport we are determined to achieve this - and to realise the immense health benefits that will result."

