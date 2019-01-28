Openreach to hire over 220 broadband trainees in Scotland

More than 220 trainee engineers will be hired across Scotland.

Hiring: More than 3,000 trainee engineers are being recruited across the UK.

More than 220 trainee engineers will be hired across Scotland as part of a drive to improve fibre broadband connections.

The Openreach jobs will be in locations throughout the country, from Shetland to Dumfries and Galloway, working to expand and upgrade the firm's network.

It includes 48 posts for the Glasgow city region, 38 for Edinburgh and the Lothians and 34 for Aberdeen city and shire.

Clive Selley, chief executive of Openreach, said: "Openreach is a people business and our new apprentices will enable us to fulfil our commitments, with an ultimate ambition to deliver the best possible connectivity to everyone, everywhere, equally, across the entire country."

Across the UK, more than 3,000 trainee engineers are being recruited.

Around half will be helping to deliver the company's Fibre First programme to introduce faster technology.

