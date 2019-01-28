News stand: Salmond won't hurt independence, web firms face ban
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Monday, January 28.
The Herald: Salmond charges will not hurt case for independence, insists Sturgeon.
The Press & Journal: 'Young workers hold the key to a brighter future'.
The Times: Loyalists threaten to desert May in push for soft Brexit.
Metro: 'Wild West Web' firms facing ban
The Independent: Students turn away from Labour amid Brexit crisis.
Daily Mail: What a start to our big spring clean.
Edinburgh Evening News: Fire bomb attack on pubs of Hibs hero.
The Daily Record: Carstairs Killer pops out to shops.
