Scots jobs under threat as Tesco streamlines operations

Workers have been sent an email from the company saying plans were being 'finalised'.

Scottish jobs are at risk after Tesco outlined plans to slash roles at its fresh food counters and bakeries.

Workers across the country were sent an email on Sunday morning from the supermarket's chief operating officer stating proposals were "still being finalised".

Employees first found out about the proposals after information was apparently leaked online, prompting the company to send out a memo to staff.

It's understood meat, fish and delicatessen counters would all be affected by the changes.

The company has around 200 outlets across Scotland.

In an email, chief operating officer Tony Hogett said: "We are committed to telling our colleagues first of any changes we make as we continue to refresh and simplify the way we serve customers in our stores.

"These changes are still being finalised, but as a result of this leak and speculation, we will bring forward our communications to give more information as soon as possible.

"We recognise that any changes will be hard for impacted colleagues, and unsettling for everyone. Our priority is to support our colleagues throughout."

More than 10,000 jobs have been cut at Tesco since the current chief executive, Dave Lewis, took over in 2014.

The company outlined plans to save £1.5bn in a bid to try and compete with increased competition in the sector.

A Tesco spokesman added: "We're always looking at ways to run our business more simply and efficiently.

"Whenever we make changes in our business, colleagues are always the first to know."

